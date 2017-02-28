There's been a changing of the guard at the top of the City of Ottawa's planning department as Steve Willis takes over from acting general manager, John Moser.

Willis assumes his new role after leaving the top planning job at the National Capital Commission last June, where he oversaw the high-profile bidding process to redevelop LeBreton Flats.

'We want to be one of the very best mid-sized cities on the entire continent.' - Steve Willis

Willis spent Monday — his first day in his new position — meeting hundreds of staff members at two town hall meetings. The department is responsible for all of the city's planning and heritage files, as well as the numerous economic development and infrastructure projects that aren't related to transportation.

Willis was born and raised in Ottawa, and said he moved back a decade ago because it's a good place to raise children.

It's an exciting time to join the City of Ottawa, Willis said, given the important city-building projects currently underway, including light rail, the Arts Court redevelopment and the new central library.

"We want to be one of the very best mid-sized cities on the entire continent," said Willis. "And the sorts of things we're already doing, people are looking at on the outside and saying we're being progressive on a whole bunch of areas."

He cited the city's move to reduce parking required in new developments in areas served by transit.

Moser showed 'grace'

Willis replaces John Moser, who lost his position in a big restructuring of city staff last year, but agreed to stay on as planning boss until a permanent manager was found.

At planning committee on Tuesday, chair Jan Harder welcomed Willis and thanked Moser, who said he's enjoyed the 27 years he's spent advising and presenting to planning committee.

"You've taught many of us a thing or two. Sometimes we were willing to accept it and sometimes not so willing, but 'grace' is a good word to describe you, Mr. Moser," she said.