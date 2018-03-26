City pressed to allow compostable coffee pods in green bin

Java lovers in Ottawa can't dump their compostable coffee pods in the green bin, but Coun. David Chernushenko wants to revisit that policy.

Chernushenko tabled a motion Monday to have staff study the possibility of including compostable plastics such as certain coffee pods and utensils in its recycling contract with Orgaworld, currently being renegotiated.

The new contract will also allow plastic bags and dog waste, a change the city hopes will encourage more residents to use their green bins for kitchen scraps and other compostable matter.

Some compostable products were left out of the contract over concerns about their potential impact on Orgaworld's processes, as well as the possibility of added costs to the city.

Chernushenko is asking staff to report back next year.

However there are already concerns that residents could become confused and start throwing non-compostable coffee pods into their green bins.

"Those of us who have shown innovation and tried to do the right thing are being held hostage," said John Pigott, CEO of Club Coffee.

Bridgehead's new coffee pod is compostable and degrades within 30 days, according to company CEO Tracey Clark. (Susan Burgess) The company creates compostable pods made mainly out of coffee, cornstarch and paper.

Orgaworld tested the pods, the city's environment and climate protection committee was told Monday.

"The pod works," said Club Coffee spokesperson Chris McKillop. He told the city's environment committee the pods were found to be more compostable than other items than are already allowed in the green bin, like dryer lint.

Councillors will vote on Chernushenko's motion Monday afternoon.