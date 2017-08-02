A Supreme Court of Canada landmark decision that's been used to toss out criminal charges including murder, child luring and sexual assault due to unreasonable delays, is also being used to dismiss parking tickets in Ottawa.

On one day alone in July, a justice of the peace threw out 14 parking tickets at an Ottawa courthouse because it took too long for the cases to get to trial, CBC News has learned.

The move comes more than a year after the Supreme Court of Canada's Jordan decision set strict deadlines for trials. Under the new guidelines, delays beyond 30 months for Superior court cases and 18 months at provincial courts violate the accused's charter right to be tried within a reasonable time.

The city says it hasn't tracked how many regulatory charges have been tossed because of the Jordan decision, but added it's not unusual for defendants to want to fight their parking infractions in person in court.

Lawyer and part-time University of Ottawa law professor Blair Crew says the Jordan ruling shouldn't apply to parking tickets.

"This is just not the kind of offence in which Jordan was intended," said Crew.

"The Jordan decision wasn't intended for the small regulatory offences, but rather was aimed at the true penal offences."

Not the same stress as criminal offence

Part of the rationale behind the Jordan decision is that the accused faces prejudice as they wait for a trial. It can be stressful with the threat of jail time hanging over their head, explained Crew.

For example, the Supreme Court of Canada threw out an accused drug dealer's case because he had to wait five years for a trial. James Cody's lawyer argued that he was vilified in his community and lost his job.

It's a different story for someone caught speeding.

"In the public perception there's just not the same stigma attached to anyone that speeds, let alone anyone that parks in the wrong place," said Crew.

Manitoba Justice Vic Toews, who once served as Stephen Harper's minister of justice, overturned a precedent-setting decision in March that dismissed a traffic ticket because it took too long for the case to get to trial.

Toews found that there was no evidence the 18 month wait was unreasonable.

Tickets totalled more than $2,000 in revenue

The 14 tickets tossed out at parking court in Ottawa on July 19 totalled more than $2,000 in lost parking revenue.

The city of Ottawa says the court delays that led to 14 parking tickets being thrown out are rare. (CBC)

Parking infractions fall under the responsibility of the city of Ottawa. It says the prosecution unit agreed to stay the tickets because they exceeded 18 month time to trial. The tickets were originally issued between Oct. 2015 to Jan. 2016.

"Such occurrences are rare," wrote Stuart Huxley, senior legal council with the city of Ottawa in a statement to CBC News.

The city declined CBC's request for an interview and provided written statements instead. City clerk and solicitor Rick O'Connor wrote that the city is aware of the Jordan decision.

"While this decision is in the context of criminal charges and not directly regulatory charges, the Ottawa Provincial Offences Court has not seen any significant issues relating to delays in prosecuting matters to trial, any more so than before the Jordan decision was issued," wrote O'Connor.

The city says its provincial offences court has a relatively short time to trial average in comparison to other municipalities across Ontario. It's added additional court sessions this summer and fall to make sure the court schedule is running on time.

Timeline shouldn't be as strict

Legal experts have mixed reactions to the Jordan decision being used on tickets and fines.

Dalhousie University professor Stephen Coughlan has spent the last 30 years studying the right to a trial in a reasonable time. He said a time limit should apply to parking tickets, but not the strict 18 month deadline.

"It's a little surprising," said Coughlan. "The actual stress caused by the fact that, 'Oh no I'm going to have go to trial over this parking ticket,' is really not the same I would suspect as theft or assault."

Ottawa University law professor Carissima Mathen feels differently.

"Why should very minor offences be languishing in the system for years, what is the social value in that?" she questioned.

"Especially if it means that courts are going to be having to devote resources to these cases as opposed to more serious offences."

Both provincial and Ottawa officials confirmed to CBC they are not tracking how many regulatory charges under the provincial offences act are thrown out because of the Jordan decision.

