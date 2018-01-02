A major City of Ottawa office building in Nepean is closed until further notice because of a significant water leak.

Ben Franklin Place is home to an Ottawa Public Library branch, a city service centre and Centrepointe Theatre.

Early Tuesday morning, the city announced the building had been temporarily shut down because of the leak, which it later said was caused by a boiler issue.

There is a significant water leak at Ben Franklin Place. The building is closed until further notice. — @ottawacity

Many of the services at Ben Franklin Place were supposed to reopen today after being closed for the New Year's Day break.

The rink outside the building is open, the city said.