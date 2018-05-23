New
David Byrne, Belle and Sebastian, Steve Earle among CityFolk 2018 stars
The 25th anniversary edition of Ottawa's folk festival will feature the likes of David Byrne, Steve Earle, and Belle and Sebastian, CityFolk has announced.
Ottawa's folk festival celebrating 25th anniversary this year
The 25th anniversary edition of Ottawa's folk festival will feature the likes of David Byrne, Steve Earle, and Belle and Sebastian, CityFolk has announced.
The event returns to Lansdowne Park this year, running Sept. 12-16.
To help celebrate the festival's past — it was called the Ottawa Folk Festival before Mark Monahan's Bluesfest organization took over in 2011 and re-branded it CityFolk in 2014 — old photographs will be displayed, along with other festival memorabilia.
CityFolk's free program Marvest, featuring local acts, will also return to venues along Bank Street. That lineup is set to be announced this summer.
CityFolk lineup to date
- David Byrne
- Hozier
- Nick Murphy (Chet Faker)
- Janis Ian
- Belle and Sebastian
- Kaleo
- The Decemberists
- Michael McDonald
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Lindi Ortega
- Allan Rayman
- Trampled By Turtles
- Tune-Yards
- Whitehorse
- Andy Shauf
- Colter Wall
- Flint Eastwood
- Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore
- Humble Pie
- Whitney Rose
- William Prince
- Ben Caplan
- Terra Lightfoot
- Chris Smither
- Skydiggers
- MonkeyJunk (from Ottawa)
- Mt. Joy
- Gene Clark Tribute
More artists are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.