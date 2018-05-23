Skip to Main Content
David Byrne, Belle and Sebastian, Steve Earle among CityFolk 2018 stars

Ottawa's folk festival celebrating 25th anniversary this year

CBC News ·
David Byrne is headlining the 25th anniversary edition of Ottawa's folk festival. (Dave Martin/AP Photo/Canadian Press)

The 25th anniversary edition of Ottawa's folk festival will feature the likes of David Byrne, Steve Earle, and Belle and Sebastian, CityFolk has announced.

The event returns to Lansdowne Park this year, running Sept. 12-16.

To help celebrate the festival's past — it was called the Ottawa Folk Festival before Mark Monahan's Bluesfest organization took over in 2011 and re-branded it CityFolk in 2014 — old photographs will be displayed, along with other festival memorabilia.

CityFolk's free program Marvest, featuring local acts, will also return to venues along Bank Street. That lineup is set to be announced this summer.

CityFolk lineup to date

  • David Byrne
  • Hozier
  • Nick Murphy (Chet Faker)
  • Janis Ian
  • Belle and Sebastian
Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian are also performing. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)
  • Kaleo
  • The Decemberists
  • Michael McDonald
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band
  • Steve Earle & The Dukes
William Prince, a member of the Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, won the 2017 Juno Award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year for his debut album Earthly Days.
  • Lindi Ortega
  • Allan Rayman
  • Trampled By Turtles
  • Tune-Yards
  • Whitehorse
Susan Tedeschi is performing as part of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, formed in Jacksonville, Fla. (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)
  • Andy Shauf
  • Colter Wall
  • Flint Eastwood
  • Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore
  • Humble Pie
  • Whitney Rose
Grammy-winning songwriter Steve Earle is performing with his band Steve Earle & The Dukes. (Mark Humphrey/AP Photo)
  • William Prince
  • Ben Caplan
  • Terra Lightfoot
  • Chris Smither
  • Skydiggers
  • MonkeyJunk (from Ottawa)
  • Mt. Joy
  • Gene Clark Tribute

More artists are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

