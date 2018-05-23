David Byrne, Belle and Sebastian, Steve Earle among CityFolk 2018 stars

The 25th anniversary edition of Ottawa's folk festival will feature the likes of David Byrne, Steve Earle, and Belle and Sebastian, CityFolk has announced.

The event returns to Lansdowne Park this year, running Sept. 12-16.

To help celebrate the festival's past — it was called the Ottawa Folk Festival before Mark Monahan's Bluesfest organization took over in 2011 and re-branded it CityFolk in 2014 — old photographs will be displayed, along with other festival memorabilia.

CityFolk's free program Marvest, featuring local acts, will also return to venues along Bank Street. That lineup is set to be announced this summer.

CityFolk lineup to date

David Byrne

Hozier

Nick Murphy (Chet Faker)

Janis Ian

Belle and Sebastian

Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian are also performing. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)

Kaleo

The Decemberists

Michael McDonald

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Steve Earle & The Dukes

William Prince, a member of the Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, won the 2017 Juno Award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year for his debut album Earthly Days.

Lindi Ortega

Allan Rayman

Trampled By Turtles

Tune-Yards

Whitehorse

Susan Tedeschi is performing as part of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, formed in Jacksonville, Fla. (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)

Andy Shauf

Colter Wall

Flint Eastwood

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Humble Pie

Whitney Rose

Grammy-winning songwriter Steve Earle is performing with his band Steve Earle & The Dukes. (Mark Humphrey/AP Photo)

William Prince

Ben Caplan

Terra Lightfoot

Chris Smither

Skydiggers

MonkeyJunk (from Ottawa)

Mt. Joy

Gene Clark Tribute

More artists are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.