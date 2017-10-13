The City of Ottawa has been slapped with a $42,708.06 fine after trains on the O-Train Trillium Line blew through red lights at least five times since 2015, according to the head of OC Transpo.

In a memo to members of city council Friday afternoon, transit boss John Manconi said Transport Canada issued a notice of violation to the city on Sept. 21 after the federal agency was notified of an incident in the spring.

On May 3, 2017, a train with an operator on board travelled through a red light signal after another oncoming train had already passed by.

"The O-Train's automated train protection system functioned as intended and brought the train to a safe stop. At no time was the safety of passengers or others at risk," the memo said.

OC Transpo launched an internal investigation into the incident and notified Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board.

Other cases

Transport Canada issued the financial penalty to the city after it was discovered four other similar incidents have happened since 2015, the same year new passing tracks were installed on the O-Train system.

The city said there were no injuries or damage in any of the five cases and an investigation was launched each time which lead to "remedial actions being taken."

"The Trillium Line has, and continues to serve our customers with safety always being our top priority. While occurrences of this nature are a deviation from the Rail Operating Rules, O-Train operators encounter track signals thousands of times each week," the memo stated.

"Since March 2015 when the new passing tracks were installed, O-Train operators on the Trillium Line encountered signals approximately 1.3 million times, in accordance with the rail operating rules."