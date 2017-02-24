A group of Ottawa city councillors is inviting the public to an information session next week on the recent surge in reported drug overdoses among youth in the city.

"Dangerous opioids, especially illicit fentanyl, are becoming more common every day," said Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley in a media release.

"It is time to come together as a community to discuss the issue, educate ourselves and help those dealing with the challenge of keeping their kids safe even when we are not with them."

The forum will take place Monday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Hall A of the Kanata Recreational Centre at 100 Charlie Rogers Place.

Several organizations will have a booth at the forum, including:

Ottawa Police Service.

Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa.

Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre.

Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services.

Ottawa-Carleton District School.

Ottawa Catholic School Board.

United Way Ottawa.

Experts from Ottawa Public Health will also deliver a presentation on the recent overdoses.

Earlier this month, police and public health officials issued a warning a series of near-fatal overdoses could have been caused by counterfeit pills resembling OxyContin and Percocet.

On Friday, the public health unit issued a list of pharmacies across Ottawa that carry naloxone — an antidote to opioids like fentanyl.