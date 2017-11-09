Ottawa's auditor general will relaunch a review of city-run long-term care homes that have been plagued with abuse scandals and slapped with a provincial order to improve service.

Ken Hughes said his team initially started to look into the care homes in the summer, but put the probe on hold when the province issued a blanket order to improve care following several investigations into neglect and abuse at three of the four facilities run by the city.

The audit will be in addition to a separate, third-party review of the homes that was announced Sept. 28, after the city fired three care workers over verbal abuse allegations.

Audit expected by April

Hughes said he will meet with Greg Fougère, former head of the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, who was appointed by the city to conduct the independent investigation and provide recommendations to prevent future abuse.

​Coun. Diane Deans, chair of the council committee that oversees the care homes, said the city review will focus on operational issues. For example, it will look at how consistently residents' individual care plans are adhered to.

Hughes said he doesn't want to jeopardize his investigation, which will begin in 2018, by discussing details.

Hughes's audit is expected to be complete by April 2018.