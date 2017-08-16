Cirque du Soleil's Volta show in Gatineau, Que., was stopped temporarily Tuesday night when a performer fell.

The parkour specialist fell from a set piece and appeared to injure his head and back, according to a Cirque du Soleil spokesperson.

The show was stopped briefly to allow medical staff to assess the man, and he was eventually able to get up and walk on his own. He did not need to be taken to hospital.

As a precaution, the man did not continue his Tuesday night performance, the spokesperson said.

This is not the first incident involving a Cirque du Soleil employee. In 2016, three incidents took place in the same week in various Cirque productions. One of them, involving the son of a Cirque du Soleil founder, was fatal.

In 2013, a French artist from the Kà show lost her life when her harness yielded during a performance by the troupe at the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas.

Volta is running at 3 Eddy St. in Gatineau until Aug. 27.