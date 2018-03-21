A Gatineau, Que., agency that supports child victims of sexual assault has suddenly fired all its staff and suspended services because of money issues.

Centre d'intervention en abus sexuel pour les familles de l'Outaouais (CIASF) said it had a director general, 11 staff and around 70 clients, as well as a waiting list of about 60 more.

It has said it needs to restructure to restart services as soon as possible, according to Centre intégré de santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO), which manages health care in the region.

Services stopped March 12, according to CIASF's acting director general, Huguette Joly.

'A temporary deficit'

CISSSO's Benoit Gauthier said though the sexual assault agency is independent, it has to share a financial report with CISSSO every year.

Gauthier said CIASF's report didn't mention any financial difficulties last year, and that while it ran a deficit that year and the year before, it still had money saved up.

"The situation wasn't alarming at the time and [the agency] assured us it was a temporary deficit until it got new funding for projects it was developing," Gauthier said in a French-language interview.

The goal is to get CIASF services back by the end of April.

Health officials said there is still emergency support available for victims of sexual assault in Gatineau.