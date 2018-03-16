Nearly halfway through the city's 10-year mission to end chronic homelessness it appears no closer to its goal. Ottawa has seen a dramatic increase in the number of homeless families, while only managing to remove 23 people from the shelter system.

The city released a mid-term report card of sorts on Thursday, and grades were mixed.

The city exceeded many of its targets in terms of providing housing subsidies and building affordable housing units. But there has been a 143-per-cent increase in the number of chronically homeless families since 2014, with 236 in shelters for more than a month last year.

Chronic homelessness decreased only five per cent among singles in the shelter system.

Housing first success unclear

A major cornerstone of the city's plan to tackle the problem is the housing first initiative. The program gives long-time shelter users a place to live, and provides support services including regular visits from case workers. The idea is to see those people eventually become self sufficient and pay their own rent.

While the program has housed 519 households — more than double the number the city hoped for — only 18 people were still enrolled after two years.

It's unclear from the city's report why so few people have reached that milestone. It's possible some of the remaining 501 people have "graduated" from the program and are now living self sufficiently, or they may have simply enrolled less than two years ago.

It's also possible some have dropped out and returned to the shelter system.

The city wasn't able to immediately provide information Thursday evening.

In any case, it can be difficult to track what happens to people once they leave the program, according to Shelley VanBuskirk, the city's director of housing services.

"Ideally, we'd be able to verify their housing status," she said. "It's very difficult to connect with them."

The city doesn't know, for example, if people are able to keep themselves afloat financially long-term once they leave the program.

The city spends $9.1 million each year on its housing first initiative, which was first adopted by the city in 2008 and overhauled in 2014. A self assessment of the program revealed inadequacies as recently as last year, including long wait times and insufficient subsidies.

Staff plan to review how the housing first model is working in the future, the report said.

Outside city's control

Keeping chronically homeless people out of the shelter system was thought to be cheaper for the government in the long run. The city hoped to save money by diverting people from shelters allowing it to reinvest the savings into more supports to keep people in their homes. The city was able to that in 2015 when it found about $1 million in savings, but it's been challenging for the last few years because of increased demand for shelter services.

Ray Sullivan, Executive Director of the Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation said some of the factors driving up the number of people facing chronic homelessness are outside the city's control.

"One of the biggest challenges is the social and economic factors that shape these things are outside the city's control," said Ray Sullivan, executive director of the Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation. He sits on the city's housing working group.

He pointed to the employment rate, the cost of regular rental housing and social factors that are common in the homeless population.

"Those are things that are difficult for the city to tackle on its own," he said.

This year the city will review the progress it has made so far, and consult with homelessness experts and service providers in the city to chart a way forward through the next five years of the plan.

The timing is good, considering the city will soon start to receive funds from the recently announced national housing strategy and provincial long-term affordable housing strategy

The community and protective services committee will consider the progress made so far on March 22.