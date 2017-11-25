This year's Christmas season gets rolling in the coming weeks with lighting ceremonies taking place across the region. All events are free and open to the public.

Parliament Hill

Tens of thousands of light bulbs will glow on Parliament Hill starting Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The lighting ceremony includes carolling, music performances and a pyrotechnic display.

This year will see a new art installation at Confederation Park called "Territories," which will feature a miniature light landscape displayed in a cubic structure.

A winter multimedia light show will also begin on the Hill on Dec. 7 and run until Jan. 7. The short fairytale episode will be projected onto Centre Block and run on a loop nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A boy toasts a marshmallow during the Christmas lights illumination ceremony on Parliament Hill on Dec. 6, 2012. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

Canadian Museum of History

The second annual lighting ceremony for the museum's giant outdoor Christmas tree will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Complimentary Beaver Bites and hot chocolate are included.

This year's tree will be at least as tall as last year's, the museum says. The 2016 tree was a towering 14.3 metres tall and was thought to be the tallest in the region.

The spruce, from Bury, Que., will be decorated with 10,000 red and white lights and will stay up until Jan. 8.

The museum's Christmas market will be kicking off the same night, and will be open in the Grand Hall until 8 p.m. after the tree lighting ceremony. The market runs until Dec. 3 and features more than 80 exhibitors.

​National Gallery of Canada

The ceremony at the National Gallery of Canada features free admission from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2017 with the tree lighting taking place at 6:30 p.m.

Activities include live music from an Ottawa Suzuki Strings violin ensemble, featuring senior students from the school, an ornament-making workshop and complimentary hot chocolate.

The tree will stand in the Great Hall until Jan. 7, 2018.

Lansdowne Park

This year's tree will be lit in a ceremony on Dec. 1, 2017. Decorations and lights are set to be installed in the days before the lighting.