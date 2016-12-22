A white Christmas is all but guaranteed — but we may also be in for a big storm on December 25.

Environment Canada is warning a "wintery cocktail of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain" is in store for Ottawa, as well as much of eastern Ontario and west Quebec, on Christmas night.

The storm is expected to shift to rain on Boxing Day, before tapering off with some snow in the evening.

As many may be travelling over the holidays, Environment Canada is advising motorists to keep a close eye on the forecast while making plans.

On the plus side, Christmas Day is expected to be sunny with a high of –3 C. The temperature is expected to dip to –13 C as clouds develop in the evening.