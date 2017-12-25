It might be the holiday season, but that doesn't mean Ottawa police will be giving drivers who break the speed limit any special treatment.

Const. Phil Kane of the Ottawa Police Service's traffic services unit said officers spent much of Christmas Eve pulling over drivers whipping around the city.

"[There's] lots of crazy speeds. We're getting 30 over [the speed limit], 35, 40, 45 and 49 over. So that was close to a stunt [driving] charge," Kane said.

One driver, he said, was caught going 149 km/h on Highway 174.

"You're not going to get any breaks from us. We don't give Boxing Day specials or warnings."

And 10 minutes after the last traffic stop, this happened on Regional Road 174. So close to a #stunt charge. No respect for other road users. #fatal4#charged#ottnews



Let me make this clear....there are no breaks on our roads this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/fThPWaNu0g — @carbinekane

Kane uses his Twitter feed to draw attention to bad drivers, saying it's all about getting people to slow down so they can safely make it home to their families.

He said he's received numerous excuses this year, from drivers who weren't paying attention to their speed to others who claimed they had to get somewhere important — in one case, church.

"Nobody wants to see a police officer at their door to inform them that their loved one's not going to make it to dinner," Kane said.

Just now on Regional Road 174 #Ottawa, this driver #charged doing this in 100 zone. Driver actually slowed down from a higher speed once seeing me on side of road!



"We are heading to church".#otttraffic pic.twitter.com/nSBCX2VEnM — @carbinekane

2 minutes into enforcement on the #LimebankRaceway , G2 driver caught doing 129 in 80 zone....in a rental car.



"Can you just give me a warning?"#charged #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/N4dp8LA8IU — @carbinekane

'The fatal 4'

There have been a number of fatal collisions in 2017 in and around Ottawa, including one last week near Carleton Place where a man was killed in a crash on Highway 7.

An Ontario Ministry of Transportation worker was also injured while investigating that crash after a driver collided with the worker`s vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police said.

A 71-year-old man also died in a head-on collision involving three vehicles on Highway 174 on Dec. 16. A 33-year-old man was charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death in that crash.

Police are on the lookout for what Kane calls the "fatal four": speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and people not wearing seatbelts.

"When you're behind the wheel of a 4,000-or-5,000-pound vehicle, you've got to focus all your attention on that," Kane said.

"We've all got a responsibility to each other to ensure we all get home safely."