A 118-year-old tradition is continuing this holiday season as volunteers gear up for the annual Christmas Bird Count in the Lanark County area.

Groups of volunteers and amateur bird watchers will band together over a period of several weeks to count birds at over 2000 locations.

"We all become citizen scientists," said Almonte, Ont. bird watcher Cliff Bennett in an interview on CBC's In Town and Out.

Data from the count is sent to Bird Studies Canada, where it forms a definitive record of bird species in the area.

"It's the most comprehensive cataloguing of where the birds are at this given time." he said. "We count all the birds we see and hear and they're all reported."

All that data has allowed officials to track the effects of climate change on local bird populations — and in recent years, Bennett said, bird numbers have been in decline.

"Almost all the species of birds around here are in trouble now, for one reason or another. A lot of it is to do with climate change, but it's more to do with pollution and habitat destruction."

Four counts are taking place this year: near Carleton Place, Rideau Ferry, Pakenham, and the Lanark Highlands.

Each will cover a circular area with a radius of about 12 km, and each dedicates a single day to its count — the same day every year.

The Lanark Highlands Christmas Bird Count takes place on Dec. 30 and is open for volunteer registration.