Photographer documents animal parts seized by government

A bookend made of a zebra's hoof, a bear's gallbladder, rhino horns and dead turtles. These are some of the confiscated wildlife an Ottawa photographer is bringing to the public through a new photo series.

Christine Fitzgerald negotiated with Environment Canada for access to animal specimens that have been confiscated by conservation officials over the years.

She's wanted to do something on animal trafficking for some time but couldn't travel overseas, and so she took this approach instead.

"I have wanted to do this project for a long time now and every time I saw a picture of a poached elephant or a rhino with the horn removed from its head, it affected me very deeply," she told Stu Mills on CBC Radio's All In A Day.

Christine Fitzgerald holds up one of the photos in her collection. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC )

'I wanted to transport people to the past'

Fitzgerald has been working in the warehouse where Environment Canada stores the animal parts, slowly photographing the specimens. The images are now available on her website.

"The main goal is to create awareness around illegal trafficking," she said.

She uses an old photographic medium called tintype, or ferrotype, to capture images on thin sheets of metal instead of paper.

"I wanted to transport people to the past, to a time when it was OK to do this kind of thing, in terms of purchasing animal parts," she said.

This image shows a bear's gallbladder, which Fitzgerald photographed next to two pears. (Christine Fitzgerald )

Government staff accommodating

Fitzgerald's process involved a portable darkroom and chemicals that she had to bring to the government warehouse, and she said staff were very accommodating.

"The officers, the staff that I worked with, they were absolutely wonderful."

She was astounded by the sheer number of seized specimens, she said, and hopes people come away from her photographs with a greater understanding of the problem of trafficking animal parts.

"There were heads of crocodiles used for ashtrays, there was everything you could imagine ivory could be used for."