Ottawa police investigate assault at Christian Science Reading Room

Ottawa police are investigating an assault against a woman in the Christian Science Reading Room on Laurier Avenue near Elgin Street.

Three marked police vehicles were parked outside the building late Thursday night and forensic investigators wearing white suits were inside.

The sidewalk in front of the building was blocked off with police tape.

Police confirmed that the Major Crime Unit was investigating. In a statement they said they had been called to the scene at about 1 p.m. Thursday and found a woman in critical condition.