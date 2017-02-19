An Ottawa Police Service officer under suspension for allegedly storing his firearm unsafely has been charged with impaired driving.

Ottawa police say Const. Christian Nungisa was charged with two impaired driving offences after he was pulled over at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nungisa was suspended with pay in May 2016 after he and another officer were accused of improperly storing their firearms while off-duty in Kingston, Ont., last year.

Police confirmed Sunday that Nungisa was still under suspension.