What better way to spend a sunny February afternoon in Ottawa than by going skate-to-skate with an NHL player?
Local hockey fans got that chance today when Ottawa Senators' defenceman Chris Wideman — currently sidelined with an injured hamstring — took to Twitter in the hopes of arranging a pickup game.
Here's how it all went down. Rumours that NHL scouts were in attendance remain unconfirmed.
Wideman put the call out at around 1:30 p.m.
Anyone wanna play some hockey on the outdoor rink at Dovercourt? I’ll be out there in about an hour. ☀️🏒✌🏻— Chris Wideman (@Chris_Wideman) February 18, 2018
His request sounded hard to believe — but it was the real thing.
It’s for real. Bring him out!— Chris Wideman (@Chris_Wideman) February 18, 2018
And it didn't take long for a game to get underway.
Thanks for the game pic.twitter.com/iIqj5aLwB8— jim goddard (@jgoddard25) February 18, 2018
Thanks a lot for playing with my grandson. You made this weekend! pic.twitter.com/81jwLIJHit— Silo (@CDNmusicLogic) February 18, 2018
Thanks Chris! Very awesome of you. pic.twitter.com/wwxwTC8Yu2— Sean Drennan (@SeanInOttawa) February 18, 2018
Even our morning show host got in on the action.
Just hanging out playing shinny with @Senators @Chris_Wideman who put out an all-call on Twitter to join him at Dovercourt. #Ottawa @CBCOttawa pic.twitter.com/GoVMXNyVRa— Hallie Cotnam (@HallieCBC) February 18, 2018
Seems like Wideman had a good time.
Thanks for letting me play I had a blast! pic.twitter.com/qY3PYhTj8h— Chris Wideman (@Chris_Wideman) February 18, 2018
This sentiment about sums it up.
That’s what hockey is all about.— Ld Phineas Dewfoggle (@dewfoggle) February 18, 2018