What better way to spend a sunny February afternoon in Ottawa than by going skate-to-skate with an NHL player?

Local hockey fans got that chance today when Ottawa Senators' defenceman Chris Wideman — currently sidelined with an injured hamstring — took to Twitter in the hopes of arranging a pickup game.

Here's how it all went down. Rumours that NHL scouts were in attendance remain unconfirmed.

Wideman put the call out at around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone wanna play some hockey on the outdoor rink at Dovercourt? I’ll be out there in about an hour. ☀️🏒✌🏻 — Chris Wideman (@Chris_Wideman) February 18, 2018

His request sounded hard to believe — but it was the real thing.

It’s for real. Bring him out! — Chris Wideman (@Chris_Wideman) February 18, 2018

And it didn't take long for a game to get underway.

Thanks for the game pic.twitter.com/iIqj5aLwB8 — jim goddard (@jgoddard25) February 18, 2018

Thanks a lot for playing with my grandson. You made this weekend! pic.twitter.com/81jwLIJHit — Silo (@CDNmusicLogic) February 18, 2018

Thanks Chris! Very awesome of you. pic.twitter.com/wwxwTC8Yu2 — Sean Drennan (@SeanInOttawa) February 18, 2018

Even our morning show host got in on the action.

Just hanging out playing shinny with @Senators @Chris_Wideman who put out an all-call on Twitter to join him at Dovercourt. #Ottawa @CBCOttawa pic.twitter.com/GoVMXNyVRa — Hallie Cotnam (@HallieCBC) February 18, 2018

Seems like Wideman had a good time.

Thanks for letting me play I had a blast! pic.twitter.com/qY3PYhTj8h — Chris Wideman (@Chris_Wideman) February 18, 2018

This sentiment about sums it up.