What better way to spend a sunny February afternoon in Ottawa than by going skate-to-skate with an NHL player?

Local hockey fans got that chance today when Ottawa Senators' defenceman Chris Wideman — currently sidelined with an injured hamstring — took to Twitter in the hopes of arranging a pickup game.

Here's how it all went down. Rumours that NHL scouts were in attendance remain unconfirmed.

Wideman put the call out at around 1:30 p.m.

His request sounded hard to believe — but it was the real thing.

And it didn't take long for a game to get underway.

Even our morning show host got in on the action.

Seems like Wideman had a good time.

This sentiment about sums it up.