Ottawa police have confirmed that pills found near the body of a 14-year-old Kanata teen who died from an overdose earlier this month tested positive for fentanyl, a deadly opioid.

All Saints High School student Chloe Kotval was found unresponsive on Sunday, Feb. 12, by her mother, Shannon Edwards.

The Grade 9 student was taken to hospital where doctors determined she had suffered irreversible and complete loss of brain function, according to a statement issued by Kotval's family. Her organs were donated when she died two days later, on Valentine's Day.

The confirmation came Monday as the city held a meeting about opioid overdoses in Kanata. It was the second such meeting in less than a week.

Kotval had been "struggling with a few typical teenage issues" in the weeks leading up to her death, according to the family statement.

"Her parents ... sought help for her, through a counsellor and other means. They were worried, but not alarmed," the statement reads.

She was described as a well-loved and compassionate animal lover with a "sunny disposition" that attracted a lot of friends.

"Chloe had a spark of life in her that was pure sunshine. The hole left by the loss of our beautiful daughter will never be filled," her parents are quoted saying. "Chloe made a horrible mistake and ultimately paid a dear price, but drugs were not a part of her life.

"We are concerned about the epidemic nature of the use of high grade pharmaceuticals amongst young people and their lack of knowledge about them — the consequences of using them are real and terrible."