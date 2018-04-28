Ottawa chiropractor walks to support MS research

A local chiropractor is leading a group of walkers Sunday to support research into multiple sclerosis — a disease he's struggled with for nearly seven years.

Dr. Keith Moore was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in May 2011 after falling repeatedly while playing hockey.

Typically, the unpredictable disease causes extreme fatigue, lack of coordination, mood changes, weakness, vision problems, slurred speech, tremors and other symptoms.

"Initially, I was devastated ... I don't know why, but we all think that nothing is going to happen to ourselves," Moore told CBC Radio's In Town and Out Saturday.

"[But] I felt something was not right in my body."

Moore said the journey to overcome the initial shock and disparity was a long one. After three to five years, he said, he finally was able to learn what his limitations were and how to transcend them.

He continues to practise as a chiropractor and owns his own chiropractic office.

Canada has one of the highest rates

Despite the rainy and chilly Sunday forecast, Moore and his team still plan to take part in the MS Walk.

Since 2012, they've raised more than $30,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, making the team one of the society's top contributors from the Ottawa chapter.

The money will support research and services related to multiple sclerosis in the country.

"All of those plans we had for the future, initially you think none of that is going to happen anymore," Moore said. "You start thinking the worst,. And that's not necessarily the way that it goes."

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with 100,000 people living with the disease — equating to about one out of every 340 Canadians.

"The MS walk is a chance for me to give back," Moore said. "I get very involved in the fundraising. It's a chance to give back for research, it's a time to give back to all the support groups."

The walk leaves Tunney's Pasture at 11 a.m. Sunday. Teams will travel either 2.5 or five kilometres.