Goodbye year of the monkey, hello rooster.

Members of Ottawa's Chinese community are ringing in the start of the lunar new year on Saturday, ushering in the year of the rooster.

Those born in 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 and 2017 are said to be early risers, confident and hardworking.

On Friday the grocery stores in Chinatown were doing a brisk business as customers stocked up on supplies.

"Usually we follow the traditional way [of] giving out red packages, which consists of of either money or you can have candies," explained Lydia Chen.

A packed grocery store ahead of the lunar new year. (CBC)

"I have to prepare because now I have three granddaughters and I want them to know our traditions."

For the first time, the Chinatown BIA organized a new years blitz on Somerset Street where 12 people dressed up as the zodiac animals and handed out gifts in stores and restaurants.

"We prepared over 2000 [with] lucky red money, 150 inside have a surprise gift so whoever is lucky enough to pick up those, you get a big surprise," said chair Peter So.

The new year celebrations last 15 days.