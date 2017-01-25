One new year down and another to go.
Chinese New Year begins Jan. 28, with a big family meal the evening before typically kicking off about two weeks of celebrations.
For many people, particularly those in the north of China, a traditional favourite this time of year is fried dumplings.
D is for Dinner asked Nancy Han of the Ottawa Chinese Cooking Studio how to make them just right as we prepare to usher in the Year of the Rooster.
Fried Dumplings
Ingredients:
- 20 to 30 dumpling wrappers.
- 1/3 cup water.
- 2 tablespoons oil.
Filling:
- 1/4 lb ground pork.
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce.
- 1 teaspoon salt.
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
- 2 green onions, finely minced.
- 1 cup finely minced napa cabbage.
- 2 slices fresh ginger, finely minced.
- 1/2 medium carrot, finely minced.
- 4 tablespoons oil.
Method:
- In a bowl add the soy sauce, salt, pepper, minced green onion, carrot, oil and ginger to the ground pork, stir in only one direction.
- Add the minced napa cabbage, stir in the same direction, and mix well.
- Place a small portion (about 1 level tablespoon) of the filling in the middle of each wrapper.
- Fold the wrapper over the filling into a half-moon shape and pinch the edge to seal with water.
- Using medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan, and arrange the dumplings neatly inside.
- Fry until light brown.
- Add the water, cover pan, and cook over medium heat until water evaporates.
- Serve hot.