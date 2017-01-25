One new year down and another to go.

Chinese New Year begins Jan. 28, with a big family meal the evening before typically kicking off about two weeks of celebrations.

For many people, particularly those in the north of China, a traditional favourite this time of year is fried dumplings.

D is for Dinner asked Nancy Han of the Ottawa Chinese Cooking Studio how to make them just right as we prepare to usher in the Year of the Rooster.

Fried Dumplings

Ingredients:

20 to 30 dumpling wrappers.

1/3 cup water.

2 tablespoons oil.

Filling:

1/4 lb ground pork.

2 tablespoons soy sauce.

1 teaspoon salt.

1/4 teaspoon pepper.

2 green onions, finely minced.

1 cup finely minced napa cabbage.

2 slices fresh ginger, finely minced.

1/2 medium carrot, finely minced.

4 tablespoons oil.

Method: