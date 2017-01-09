Two people are facing drug charges after the latest Ottawa police raid on a local marijuana dispensary.

On Jan. 6, officers with the Ottawa Police Service's street crime unit carried out a search warrant at 646 Somerset St. W. in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood, the force said in a release Monday.

Police seized both marijuana and pills, edibles and "gummies" containing THC or tetrahydrocannabinol — the main psychoactive ingredient in the drug.

They also seized cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A man and a woman were arrested without incident, police said.

They both face multiple drug possession and trafficking charges, as well as a single count each of possessing the proceeds of crime.

In November, Ottawa police raided seven dispensaries in the city, and police Chief Charles Bordeleau vowed that any remaining illegal pot shops in the city were officially "on notice."

While the federal government has promised to introduce legislation to legalize marijuana by this spring, production and trafficking of marijuana still remains illegal.