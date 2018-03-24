Skip to Main Content
Chinatown-area shooting sends man to hospital

Notifications

New

Chinatown-area shooting sends man to hospital

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon inside a home on Anderson Street.

Shot in torso, Ottawa police guns and gangs unit investigating

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon at a home on Anderson Street. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon near the city's Chinatown neighbourhood.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. inside a home on Anderson Street near Booth Street, officers at the scene told CBC News.

Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a tweet, Ottawa paramedics said the man was found in cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us