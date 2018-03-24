Chinatown-area shooting sends man to hospital

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon near the city's Chinatown neighbourhood.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. inside a home on Anderson Street near Booth Street, officers at the scene told CBC News.

Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a tweet, Ottawa paramedics said the man was found in cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating, police said.