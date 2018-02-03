A fire in the central chimney of the Château Montebello forced guests out of the historic west Quebec hotel Friday night.

A fire alarm at the Montebello Que., hotel rang out just after 11 p.m.

Over 400 guests were sent to a neighbouring convention centre and waited there until fire crews arrived.

According to the fire department in Montebello, they were able to quickly control the fire.

People were allowed back into the hotel around midnight.

Hotel staff said the fireplace is inspected twice a year and is in good repair. According to a post on the Château Montebello's Facebook page, the chimney had last been swept in December.

The central fireplace will not be lit until an investigation is complete, the hotel said in a statement.

No one was injured during the fire.