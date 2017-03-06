Officials are investigating after a fire in Ottawa's west end Sunday night left a man and a woman homeless.

Firefighters got a call about a chimney fire at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at a home on Borden Street in the Crystal Bay neighbourhood, west of Bayshore.

The flames spread from the chimney to the house's roof and eaves, firefighters said.

By 10:13 p.m. crews had the fire under control, and the Salvation Army and Red Cross attended to help the man and woman.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. A damage estimate wasn't available early Monday.