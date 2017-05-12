Not just kid stuff

The exterior of Katena, Luminarium, is inspired by Islamic architecture, designed by British art collective Architects of Air. ( Alan Parkinson)

Whether you're five or 50, a world of enchantment and magic awaits beneath the Ottawa Children's Festival tents, set up in front of the Canadian War Museum. Some of the world's most innovative theatre professionals have devised family-friendly productions that encourage participation, spark imagination and elicit wonder. Arts and crafts workshops, Lego construction sites, and climbing walls dot the landscape.

Katena, Luminarium0:54

The centrepiece is surely Katena, Luminarian, a sprawling, inflatable construction that winds its way through the park. Designed by UK arts collective Architects of Air, the bulbous inflatable bears a passing resemblance to those giant bouncy castles — on steroids. The giant art installation is actually a luminous maze meant to be walked through and experienced with others.

WHERE: LeBreton Flats Park, in front of the Canadian War Museum.

WHEN: Until Sunday evening, with the final presentation scheduled for 8 p.m.

COST: $13 for a ticket for one show, $30 for three-show package. Tickets can be purchased onsite.

A marvelous night for moon music

The Ottawa Chorale Society will perform a concert devoted to music and poetry inspired by the moon on Saturday. (Marc Girouard/Llama Communications Group)

Countless composers, songwriters and poets have found inspiration in the mystery and romance of the pale glow of the moon in the night sky.

And the venerable Ottawa Chorale Society — 120 voices strong — will pay tribute to that inspiration with its repertoire of pieces from moonstruck composers, including Brahams, Daniel Elder and Eric Whitacre.

"It's a musical journey through the night," said Deidre Kellerman, member of the artistic team. "A wash of sound, of colour, that will commence with lullabies, and follow the phases of the moon. Playful and romantic."

CBC Radio host Eleanor Wachtel, will read poems inspired by the moon, interspersed among the music. Her selection includes works by Anne Carson and Leonard Cohen.

WHERE: Dominion-Chalmers United Church, 355 Cooper St.

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $30, $10 for students and can be purchased here.

Unforgettable Nat King Cole

'It's Only a Paper Moon' performed by Nat King Cole Trio, 1944.

It's Only a Paper Moon, Mona Lisa and Straighten Up and Fly Right, are just a few of the unforgettable tunes of Nat King Cole.

Relive the music that made the crooner a beloved entertainer, making it look so easy to swing between jazz and popular music. Local jazz chanteuse Geri Childs is joined by pianist Art Lawless, Tom Dennison on bass, Marilee Townsend on drums, along with guest vocalist Laurie Nelson for Paper Moon, a tribute to Nat King Cole.

Geri Childs sings the songs of Nat King Cole at GigSpace on Saturday night. (Sharron Timmins)

WHERE: GigSpace, 953 Gladstone Ave.

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.