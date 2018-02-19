Gatineau police say no charges will be laid in a fatal collision that killed a six-year-old girl on Feb. 12.

The girl was critically injured when she was hit by a truck around 4:20 p.m, police said. She was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police announced in a press release Monday they had closed the investigation and evidence indicated it was an accident.

The truck had just turned onto rue Migneault from rue Gouin when the girl was struck, police said.

The victim was a student at École Carle on rue Jacques-Buteux, near the scene of the collision.

The school board has made psychological support available to students and staff at the school.