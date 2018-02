A child was critically injured after being hit by a truck in Gatineau this afternoon, police said.

Police said they received a call at about 4:20 p.m. about an incident on Migneault Street, near Gouin Street.

The young girl, who is around nine years old, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The truck had just turned onto Migneault Street from Gouin Street when the incident occurred, according to police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.