Police have laid child pornography and sexual assault charges against an Ottawa man who allegedly invited children into his home and secretly recorded them changing their clothes.

The 54-year-old man would invite children living in the Uplands Drive area to "make movies," the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release.

Once they were inside, he surreptitiously filmed them, police said.

The man also allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 12 while he was making his child pornography, said police.

He has been charged with:

invitation to sexual touching.

sexual interference.

possession of child pornography.

production of child pornography.

voyeurism.

He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 5.

Two victims came forward this past week, and the alleged incidents happened over the course of the summer, said police spokeswoman Carole Lavigne.

Ottawa police are continuing to investigate, and say there may be more victims.

Anyone with information can call the Ottawa Police Service's major case management at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760., or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.