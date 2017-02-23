Ottawa police have charged a 59-year-old man with possessing and distributing child pornography, alleging he'd been trying to lure children online for "a length of time."

In a news release issued Thursday, the Ottawa Police Service said a member of the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre carried out a "proactive covert online child exploitation investigation" in a public chat room in November 2016.

The chat room, police said, was well-known for encounters between vulnerable children and people who exploit them.

Google passed along tip

Then last month, said police, Google sent a report alleging that someone using an email address from the chat room had uploaded images of child pornography onto the internet,

Earlier today, Ottawa police and the RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Banner Road in Nepean, where they arrested the man and found images on "digital devices" of children being abused, police said.

The man has been charged with three counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography, one count of luring a child and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information can call Sgt. Maureen Bryden of the Ottawa Police Service's Internet Child Exploitation unit at 613-236-1222 extension 5466 or Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477.