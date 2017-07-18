A retired orthodontist is facing voyeurism and child pornography charges after allegedly filming clients without their knowledge over the course of "many years," Belleville police say.

In early February, Belleville police began an investigation into the proprietor of an orthodontic clinic in Belleville.

An investigation revealed that some clients — adults and minors — had been filmed "inappropriately," police said in a media release issued Tuesday.

On July 12, Belleville police and Toronto police executed a search warrant in Toronto and arrested a 69-year-old Toronto man.

He is facing a number of charges, including:

Voyeurism of an adult.

Voyeurism of a minor.

Possession of child pornography.

Making child pornography.

The man was released from custody in Toronto and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville, Ont., on Aug. 17.

Belleville police say the investigation is ongoing and that officers are in the process of notifying victims.