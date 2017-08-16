An Ottawa man faces six charges after he allegedly used two online chat services to upload child pornography.

The 69-year-old was arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at a home in Ottawa's west end.

Police said they were alerted to the man's activities after ChatStep and Skype reported a combined five incidents of child pornography being uploaded from an Ottawa IP address, beginning in May 2016.

The man currently faces:

Three counts of possessing child pornography.

Two counts of making child pornography available.

One count of agreeing or arranging to commit a sexual offence.

Officers seized the man's digital devices, and Ottawa police said more charges will likely be laid once they've been fully examined.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday.