15-year-old boy charged with possessing child pornography

A teenager is facing two counts of possessing child pornography after Ottawa police got a tip about videos being uploaded.

Ottawa police said they got a tip from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in mid-October about a computer in the Ottawa area being used to upload child pornography videos.

The original report came from the American-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children's online reporting tool.

From there, Ottawa police got the internet company to give them the address in question. On Thursday, the police force's internet child exploitation unit carried out a search warrant.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography. He is expected to appear in court on Friday.