A 23-month-old boy has died in hospital after choking while eating at a Gatineau daycare.

Emergency crews were called to the daycare in the east Gatineau community of Masson-Angers on Friday morning after the boy, Zack Chalifoux, started choking on food.

Staff and paramedics were unable to revive him, police said.

Chalifoux was first taken to Buckingham Hospital and then to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, where he was placed on life support.

The boy's great aunt, Nathalie Lamarche, confirmed the boy's death on Monday.

Last May, a 13-month-old boy also choked to death at a daycare in Aylmer. Police said at the time his death was accidental.