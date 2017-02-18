A 23-month-old boy is on life support after choking while eating at a Gatineau daycare Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the daycare in the east Gatineau community of Masson-Angers after the boy started choking on food.

Police said staff and paramedics couldn't revive the boy.

He was taken to both Buckingham Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario and is now on life support, according to his aunt.

Gatineau police originally said the boy had died but later said they had passed along the wrong information.

Last May a 13-month-old boy choked to death at a daycare in Aylmer. Police said at the time his death was accidental.