A 23-month-old boy choked to death in a Gatineau daycare Friday morning in what police say seems to have been an accident.

Emergency crews were called to the daycare in the east Gatineau community of Masson-Angers after the boy started choking on food.

Police said staff and paramedics couldn't revive the boy.

He was taken to both Buckingham Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario where doctors were also unsuccessful.

Police are investigating but said all signs point to this being a tragic accident.

Last May a 13-month-old boy choked to death at a daycare in Aylmer. Police said at the time his death was also accidental.