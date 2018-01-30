Ottawa hospitals are touting their success in reducing wait time for mental health care, all while dealing with increased demand.

Wait times for child and youth mental health care have dropped 73 per cent at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) and 91 per cent at The Royal since 2014-2015, according to numbers the hospital released Tuesday.

Those numbers come despite an increase in the demand, which is up 25 per cent at CHEO and 73 per cent at The Royal.

The partnership between the two hospitals has been focusing on a patient-centred delivery model for care, which lets patients and their families select the physicians they want to work with, the hospitals said.

When the program was launched in 2016, hospital staff said the idea was to address the concerns of patients.

"We also ask them in that very first appointment, 'What are your goals? At the end of the time that you've been here, what do you hope has changed?'" said Dr. Gail Beck, clinical director of the youth program then at The Royal.

CHEO also operates a program called "head to toe" that screens any child admitted to hospital, over 12 years of age, for suicidal thoughts.The program is designed to catch thoughts of self-harm early on before it hits a crisis.

The Royal is also operating a telemedicine clinic for transitional-aged youth and created a day program for youth who have experienced a psychosis.