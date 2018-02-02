The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) is dealing with high patient volumes and wait times, and the doctor overseeing the emergency room says most patients don't need to be there.

Dr. Gina Neto, medical director of CHEO's emergency room, said where typically CHEO sees 220 patients on a busy day they're now seeing as many as 270.

She said that's putting wait times over five hours for more minor cases.

"It's been very busy in the emergency department for the last number of weeks, we are seeing record numbers of patients," she said.

She said the majority of the patients could be treated by a family doctor.

"Most of the patients we are seeing have what we call less urgent problems, lots of fever, lots of flu-like symptoms, lots of colds, many problems that could easily be seen by a family doctor or a clinic."

Neto said if a fever won't go down after a child is given medicine, if the child has an underlying medical condition or if the child is a newborn then definitely come to the emergency room.

Otherwise the child generally doesn't need to.

She said staff do an excellent job assessing patients and truly sick kids will move to the front of the line, but they do worry about patients who get sicker while waiting in the emergency room.

There have been reports that this year's flu vaccine is less effective than usual, but Neto said many patients they're seeing weren't vaccinated.