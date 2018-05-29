Chemical tanker ship runs aground near Morrisburg, Ont.

A chemical tanker travelling the St. Lawrence Seaway ran aground right beside the village of Morrisburg, Ont., early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 4:10 a.m., and by 9 a.m. an inspector had boarded the vessel to assess its seaworthiness, according to the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, which oversees the channel.

No water is entering the ship and no pollution has been observed in its vicinity, said Andrew Vogora, a spokesperson for the corporation.

Chemical tankers are designed to transport chemicals in bulk, and this one, named the CHEM NORMA, is double-hulled.

A steering problem

"It's currently resting against the side of the navigation channel as it awaits inspection, and we expect that it will be underway in the near future," Vogora said.

"From my understanding it was a steering issue, and that is what brought the vessel to rest against the side of the channel."

It's not yet known if the ship will require a tug to pull it off the side of the channel. Other ships are able to continue navigating the channel but are running at reduced speeds in that part of the seaway, Vogora said.

About nine to 12 ships navigate that part of the seaway each day, and over the course of a 286-day season a handful of ships nose into the channel, Vogora said.