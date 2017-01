A 62-year-old cyclist died while biking near the Chelsea-Gatineau border early New Year's Day, according to police in western Quebec.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said the man was hit by two vehicles near Highway 105 around 6 a.m. ET.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead..

Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

Highway 105 was closed for much of Sunday morning, but is now open.