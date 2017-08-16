Ottawa's Salvadoran community is gathering in Brewer Park on Saturday and one of the organizers stopped by CBC's All in a Day to share a family recipe.

The 11th annual Pupusa Fest will be hosting games, soccer tournaments and pupusa vendors between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In the meantime, learn how to make the traditional Salvadoran dish.

Masa (dough)

Ingredients:

4 cups of Maseca corn flour (may be substituted with rice flour)

2 1⁄2 cups warm water (use more or less depending on your preference)

Directions:

1. Add flour to large mixing bowl.

2. Slowly pour in half of the water and start kneading the mixture until all lumps disappear.

3. If you find that there is a fair bit of flour that needs dissolving, add more water, 1⁄4 cup at a time, kneading in between. Look for a consistency slightly softer than Play-Doh. If it's too firm or too soft, it will be difficult to work with. You can add more water or flour to fix these issues.

Cheese filling

Ingredients:

3 cups of mozzarella cheese

1⁄2 cup of chopped green pepper or Loroco (optional). Note: Loroco is a flower bud native to Central America. You can buy it frozen or in jars at Latin American grocers.

Directions:

1. Shred the cheese. You can use a food processor with a grating disk to make this job easier.

2. Knead the cheese until it's almost like a dough. Incorporate the chopped green pepper or Loroco into the cheese.

Pupusas

Ingredients:

Masa

Cheese filling

1 cup of warm water

Cookware:

A flat grill or a large non-stick pan

Directions:

1. Take a handful of masa and roll it into a ball. Flatten it down with your hands to make a thick disc (not a tortilla).

2. With the disc in one hand, use your other hand to take half a handful of the cheese filling and put it in the centre of the disc.

3. Close up your hand, bringing your fingertips together to close the disc and form a ball. If there is any extra dough at the top, tear it off with your right hand. Tip: to work more efficiently, repeat steps 1-3 until you have a line of dough balls. Then you can work on patting them down one after the other.

4. Pat down the ball with your hands, until it is about half an inch thick. If any holes open up as you go, dip your finger in the water to moisten the masa and seal it.

5. Place it on a flat grill to cook on both sides, about five or six minutes per side.