The new look for Ottawa's iconic Fairmont Château Laurier will be markedly different from the much-maligned design unveiled — then quickly covered up again — in 2016.

The original design for the hotel's rear addition to the historic landmark — a modern take that one critic dismissed as "a series of barcodes" — was greeted with disdain from the public and politicians alike.

A second attempt presented in September 2017 bore a striking resemblance to the first iteration.

Designers went back to the drawing board, and are promising a fresh approach. Dennis Jacobs, the principal planning consultant working with the hotel and a former director of planning policy for the city, said the new design will incorporate some of the feedback from both city staff and the public.

"It will look quite different," Jacobs said. "It's been redesigned."

Early renderings of the Château Laurier addition: at left, a design presented in November 2016; at right, a second attempt, presented in September 2017.

Sightlines preserved

Jacobs was mum on most of the changes, but said while the original design had two wings, the new one will not. He said the new design also does a better job of protecting sight lines to the original building.

Jacobs said he's expecting the new design to be submitted to the city this week. Once the documents are deemed complete they'll be made public.

Because of the huge public interest in the building, city staff plan to give extra time for people to weigh in before council votes on the proposal in the spring.

The addition will replace the crumbling parking garage that's marked for demolition.