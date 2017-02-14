The City of Ottawa is opening public consultations on the proposed expansion of the Fairmont Château Laurier after public criticism forced a redesign of the original proposal.

City staff told council's planning committee that public pushback, combined with both national and local interest in the hotel, which opened in 1912 and was declared a national historic site in 1980, were factors in the consultation process.

​Architects and owners of the iconic hotel next to the Rideau Canal on Wellington Street first put forward drawings of a modern glass addition to the hotel in September 2016, sparking a fierce online backlash and a do-over in November 2016.

The architecture firm described the revised addition as eight per cent smaller than the original.

Some of the images presented for the redesigned Château Laurier appeared identical to ones already presented. At left, a design presented last November; at right, the design presented two months earlier.

The website launched for the public consultation said the proposed addition includes two tall buildings, 11 storeys on the east side and 12 storeys on the west side.

It would include 218 long-stay hotel units and five levels of parking including 385 stalls accessible from Mackenzie Avenue.

The application includes a request to remove the current parking structure, which was added to the north side of the hotel in 1960.

Heritage structure scrutiny

The Château Laurier is formally designated a city heritage building, which means certain restrictions apply to any changes.

A heritage working group will have a closed meeting at the end of February to discuss how the proposed design will affect the hotel's windows, roofline and other heritage elements.

Architects presented a nighttime view of the Château Laurier expansion at a public presentation in November 2016. (Idil Mussa/CBC News)

Ottawa city council has to approve the design, and because the hotel is on federal land the National Capital Commission also gets a say.

The public consultation marks the beginning of a legally-required comment period of 28 days.

The city is considering a second community meeting to discuss the design in March.

Construction could start as soon as fall of 2017.