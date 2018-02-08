Developers unveiled another proposed design for the Château Laurier addition today, and you wasted no time offering up your opinions.

Comments rolled in on Facebook and Twitter, with many suggesting the new design is still too similar to its much-maligned predecessors. The original design consisted of two 11 and 12-storey wings, while the new proposal is one 8-storey pavilion.

Different coloured glass *and* the rendering is from a different angle. *nods sagely* — @k8thek8

Others decried what they saw as an over-reliance on glass for the addition. An earlier version of the design used limestone as well, a material that appears to have been mostly removed from the new proposal.

The new design proposal seen from Parliament Hill. (Larco Investments)

A few had issues with the shape of the structure itself. The new addition is expected to have a green roof, with space for a herb and vegetable garden.

While some admitted the new proposal was an improvement, very few comments were wholly positive. A public open house on the proposal is set to take place at City Hall on Feb. 28.