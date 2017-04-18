Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman in an alleged charity fraud case in which a man with a cognitive disability had money removed from his bank account.

Police said on Friday, March 31 at about 9 p.m., a woman went up to a man at the Mackenzie King Bridge entrance of the Rideau Centre.

She convinced him to make a donation to an unknown charity and led him to an ATM to withdraw money, police said.

Once he had entered his personal identification number, or PIN, police said he was moved aside by the woman and she proceeded to withdraw cash from his account.

Police said they believe the man was targeted because he has a cognitive disability.

Police described the woman as "Asian", approximately 35 years old with a small build. She was wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Police also released two photos of a woman who they are asking for the public's help in identifying.

Police describe the woman as a "person of interest."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).