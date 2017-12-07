Charges have been laid in the shooting last month of two pet pot-bellied pigs belonging to a Navan couple.

Two men have been charged under Ontario's Fish and Wildlife Act with using a firearm without consideration for property, and trespassing for the purposes of hunting.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, which laid the charges, did not name the men.

Matt Nooyen and Lianne Guillbeault's beloved pets Pickles and Rosie were killed in November when Frank Laplante, a man Guillbeault had met weeks earlier, and another individual went hunting on the couple's Frank Kenny Road property.

Laplante said he had mistaken Pickles and Rosie for wild boars.

The two men will appear in provincial court in Ottawa on Feb. 22.