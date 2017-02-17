Ottawa police have charged the 12 people arrested Thursday in what's being called the largest fentanyl seizure in the city's history.

Ten of the 12 people arrested after police busted the suspected counterfeit pill distribution ring have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, according to a release sent Friday by Ottawa police.

Four of those arrested have been charged with multiple trafficking-related charges, while eight face weapons-related charges.

The number of charges laid against each individual vary widely, with three people charged with only a single count and two facing 46 charges each.

The oldest person charged Friday is 63, while the youngest is 27.

Cocaine, meth, weapons also seized

On Thursday, drug officers executed search warrants at six different locations in Ottawa, seizing cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl powder and pills believed to be laced with fentanyl.

The pills are being analyzed by Health Canada to confirm the presence of the powerful opioid, which has been tied to 14 overdose deaths in Ottawa in 2015.

The Ontario Provincial Police were involved in the investigation as the pills were believed to have been sold in rural eastern Ontario as well.

Police also seized a cache of weapons that included assault rifles, rifles, handguns, brass knuckles and stun guns disguised as cell phones, as well as more than $130,000 in cash.