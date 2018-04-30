Skip to Main Content
Highrise under construction burning in Little Italy

Notifications

Highrise under construction burning in Little Italy

A highrise apartment building under construction is burning in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood.

Major fire at building under construction on Champagne Avenue South closes nearby streets

CBC News ·
A highrise apartment building that firefighters say is under construction caught fire Monday, April 30, 2018. (@Evan__Monk/Twitter)

A highrise apartment building under construction is burning in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood.

The fire started late Monday morning at the building on Champagne Avenue South between Hickory and Beech streets.

The scene is just west of the O-Train tracks.

Champagne Avenue South is closed, while Beech Street is closed from Loretta Avenue to Railway Street.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us