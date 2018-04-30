Highrise under construction burning in Little Italy

A highrise apartment building under construction is burning in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood.

The fire started late Monday morning at the building on Champagne Avenue South between Hickory and Beech streets.

The scene is just west of the O-Train tracks.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 3-Alarm fire in a high-rise under construction on Champagne Avenue. Crews are operating inside and outside. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/QYEa2tmuWe">pic.twitter.com/QYEa2tmuWe</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

Champagne Avenue South is closed, while Beech Street is closed from Loretta Avenue to Railway Street.